Andrew Yang Supporters Trend #CongressPassUBI As Additional Coronavirus Aid Lacks Payments To Americans

Supporters of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang trended #CongressPassUBI on Friday amid the passing of a new supplemental coronavirus aid bill, which does not include additional payments to Americans.

“The newest coronavirus relief package being proposed includes no direct monthly payments to people,” Yang tweeted along with the hashtag. “Congress needs to get their priorities right and put people first. If you agree, give them a call at 202-224-3121.”

UBI advocate Scott Santens, who supported Yang’s campaign and now works for Mitch McConnell challenger Mike Broihier, claims that it’s “magical thinking” to suggest that reopening the economy will bring the United States back to normalcy.

“YOU as a citizen of the United States are not a priority to members of the US House & Senate,” he wrote in another tweet.

“They simply do not care about you, because you will vote for them anyway, or not vote at all. Today is the day to MAKE THEM CARE.”

Broihier also pushed the hashtag as well as his belief in the benefit of UBI.

“A Universal Basic Income will abolish poverty in America,” he tweeted.

According to Broihier, UBI would reflect a commitment on behalf of U.S. leaders to “the idea of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Enough socialism for the CEOs and crumbs for the people! Every other developed country is providing for their citizens. American deserve better than what Democrats AND Republicans are doing. #PeoplesBailout #CongressPassUBI pic.twitter.com/s8YS8xyEZk — Michael Salamone (@MichaelSalamone) April 24, 2020

In March, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law and provided Americans with direct cash relief. On Friday, The Grand Forks Herald reported that Donald Trump signed legislation that re-funded programs in the CARE Act, including the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from Small Business Administration, without similar cash for the American people.

As noted by Forbes’ Andrew Solender, many of the UBI advocates in Yang’s camp are pushing for $2,000 monthly payments for adults and $500 for children — a significant step up from the $1,000 per month that Yang’s campaign centered around.

The idea of UBI has gained steam amid the economic shutdown intended to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Republican figures such as Anthony Scaramucci have thrown their support behind the idea and point to its potential for pushing the economy forward as spending decreases.

Other prominent figures that have voiced support for UBI include Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, congressman and former Democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan, and Pope Francis.

In Canada, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) provides residents who have been affected by coronavirus with $2,000 per month for up to 16 weeks. As reported by National Post, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rejected calls to turn the CERB’s payments into a universal benefit.

Other countries have also considered UBI, and Spain recently passed a permanent basic income.