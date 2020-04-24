Nata Lee Leaves Little To The Imagination In Black Lingerie: ‘What Should I Cook Pizza Or Sushi Today?’

Nata Lee added another stunning snap to her feed that saw her in a lacy black lingerie set. The famous DJ has been showing off her incredible figure in several revealing numbers, and her most recent post was no different.

In the shot, she sat on the edge of a bathroom vanity with a black marble top. Lee rested her foot in front of her on a large soaking tub while two pictures in silver frames covered the wall behind her. She posed a question in the caption of the photo and asked fans if she should cook pizza or sushi for dinner. However, Lee made sure that all attention was on her bombshell figure.

Her sexy look consisted of a black coordinating set that fit her body like a glove. Lee’s bra had lacy triangle cups that dipped down into her ample assets. The piece featured two thin spaghetti straps and a small piece of fabric that ran across the top of her bust and connected the two sides. Its material alternated between solid panels and sheer black mesh, exposing her skin underneath.

Lee paired the top with panties that were comprised of the same revealing material. The bottoms were low cut while the thin straps stretched over her hips, ensuring that her trim legs were on display. Lee treated fans to a view of an enormous dragon tattoo on her thigh, and the scant amount of fabric allowed the model’s taut tummy to show.

She gathered her long blond tresses behind her head while a few loose pieces fell around the frame of her face. Lee opted to go jewelry-free and made sure that all eyes were on her beautiful bronze body. She brought out all of her gorgeous features in an expert application of makeup that accentuated her natural beauty. Lee added a dab of blush on her cheeks and wore defined brows and a thick coat of mascara. She opted for a nude lip on her plump pout.

Her followers went wild over the photo, and it racked up over 260,000 likes and 2,490 comments in 5 hours. Many fans raved over her fit figure while countless others offered dinner suggestions.

“You’ve got to be breaking the law somewhere being that beautiful,” one fan raved.

“Sushi!! 🙂 I love your tattoo!! You look stunning, by the way!” a second social media user suggested.

“Pizza!! Looking good as always!!” a third admire complimented alongside a few flame emoji.