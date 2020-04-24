Daniela Tamayo Flaunts Her Rock-Hard Abs In A Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Colombian fitness model Daniela Tamayo recently took to her Instagram page and treated her followers to a hot bikini pic.

In the snap, which she shared on Friday, April 24, Daniela could be seen rocking a skimpy, printed bikini that allowed her to show off major skin. The minuscule ensemble not only allowed her to flaunt a glimpse of her perky breasts but she slightly pulled her bikini bottoms down to draw viewers’ attention toward her sculpted abs and tight stomach. That’s not all but she also put her lean legs on display.

Staying true to style, she opted for minimal makeup. The application included foundation, a lip balm, pink blush, nude eyeshadow, and a thin coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

Daniela wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her bare shoulders. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by opting for a delicate cross pendant and multiple friendship bracelets in her right wrist.

For the snap, she stood at a beach, slightly lifted her chin, and held a strand of hair in her hands. Finally, she gazed at the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

Daniela wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she stated that she is missing going to the beach so that she can get a little tanned again. She also informed her followers that her sexy ensemble was from the Medellín, Colombia-based beachwear retailer, Coconut Swimsuits.

Within an hour of going live, the sexy snap amassed more than 5,400 likes. Her most ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted above 200 messages to let her know how much they adore her.

“I love you, my beautiful lady,” one of her fans commented on the picture, adding multiple kiss emoji.

“I have to tell you that you have the most perfect waist and stomach I have ever seen. And you are such a beautiful girl,” another user chimed in.

“To those who say that the most beautiful woman in the world does not exist, sorry, I found her!!! Have a happy day, Dani,” a third admirer remarked.

“This is so hot! You are going to make me have a heart attack!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other fans posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “truly gorgeous,” and “pretty woman,” to express their admiration for Daniela.

Aside from her fans, some of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Zahira Benavides and Daniela Arango.

Even though she is unable to go to the beach these days for her sexy bikini photoshoots, Daniela is making sure to treat her fans to throwback ones from time to time. Earlier this month, she wowed IG users with a hot pic in which she was wearing a maroon string bikini.