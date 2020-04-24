Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Cleavage In Sexy Black Swimsuit

Lindsey Pelas‘ latest Instagram story featured the blond bombshell posing in a black bathing suit that showcased her ample bust. She shared the photo to her story on Friday, April 24, exciting her 9 million followers.

The “genetically gifted” model stretched out her arm as long as possible so she could get the entire look on the sizzling snap. Lindsey sat tall on a white lounge chair in the photo, which was taken outside. In the background, green bushes stood in the sun.

Lindsey looked at the camera with sea green, bedroom eyes. The black one-piece featured a high collar above a large cutout at her chest. Her voluminous cleavage and buxom bust were the focal point of the image, and her chest almost spilled out of the swimsuit. She turned to the side in the picture, which also showed off some serious sideboob. The swimsuit cinched just below her bust, giving the rest of the ensemble a slightly ruched, ruffled look.

Adding to the racy nature of the photo, she sat with her legs spread out in front of her. The sides of the swimwear rode up high on her hips, showcasing her hourglass figure and a hint of her derriere.

Lindsey’s hair was deeply parted, and swung over one shoulder dramatically. Her dark roots were visible, giving her tresses an ombre look. Her platinum blond hair tumbled down the side of her face in slightly wavy strands.

Lindsey was fairly fresh-faced in the shot, letting her natural beauty shine through. She wore only a hint of makeup. Her dark brown brows were shaped and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her light eyes. Her upper and lower lashes were coated with black mascara. The apples of her cheeks were brushed with a touch of bronzer, making her cheekbones pop.

The corners of her mouth were turned up slightly, indicating a small smile. She wore a matte, dusty rose color on her plump pout.

As Lindsey Pelas fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model often shares seductive images of herself on her Instagram story and Instagram grid. In fact, she recently shared two other pieces of footage of herself on her story, each image or video more risqué than the last.

In one photo, she went braless in a sheer, skintight dress.

In the next video, Lindsey rocked her hips back-and-forth as she danced in a tiny sports bra and underwear. She had tugged the bra down in the clip, making it strapless.