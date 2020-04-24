Lisa Rinna Is Surprised Denise Richards Assumed Her Role On ‘RHOBH’ Would Always Be ‘A Great Time’

Lisa Rinna believes Denise Richards should have known what she was getting herself into.

Lisa Rinna doesn’t understand why Denise Richards seemed to think she could hide certain things from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras.

During an appearance on Radio Andy on Friday, April 24, Rinna said Richards should have known what she was getting herself into when she signed on to be a part of the Bravo cast in 2018 for the ninth season of the show because she watched the series for several years before she joined.

“We all know what this show is about,” Rinna explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

After suggesting Richards was one of the series’ many fans who have been tuning in for the past 10 years, Rinna said she was surprised to see that Richards thought she could come onto the show and be shielded from all negativity and always “have a great time.” As Rinna explained, each and every member of the cast has been in the hot seat and it’s never fun for anyone.

Rinna went on to wonder how Richards could possibly think that she would be able to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a reality show, and keep all of her secrets and anything she didn’t want people to know about off the show.

As fans saw during the premiere episode of the show earlier this month, Richards stopped filming in December after a number of rumors claiming she and Brandi Glanville hooked up with one another after she married husband Aaron Phypers in 2018 hit the web.

While it was certainly challenging for Richards to have to deal with rumors about her private life and marriage, which many reports have suggested is “open,” Rinna does not believe Richards should have run away from the reports. Instead, she feels she should have stayed on the show and addressed things in the way that she and other members of the show have been doing for the past several years.

“What alternative universe does anyone live in that thinks that? You know what you’re getting into when you come on this show,” Rinna explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rinna appeared on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast series, Everything Iconic, last month, where she opened up about the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, revealing that Richards won’t be the only cast member facing hardships during the show.

“It’s cringeworthy on many levels for everybody. Everyone is going to take a hit. Everyone. I can share that. We’re all going to take a hit,” Rinna teased.