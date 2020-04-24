‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Classic Theme Katherine The Great

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers video for the week of April 27 through May 1 teases five days of classic episodes featuring Katherine “Kay” Chancellor’s greatest hits. Viewers will get to relive some of the top moments of the late Jeanne Cooper as Mrs. C.

Because the show’s production shut down on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Y&R is giving fans a rare treat with replays of classic episodes that are not often seen with soap operas. The CBS Daytime drama will air special flashback theme weeks, and its first features none other than Katherine Chancellor — The Duchess of Genoa City.

The video showed various clips of Katherine with people like Victor (Eric Braeden), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Jill (Jess Walton), who are still on the soap today. It wouldn’t be a week of her greatest hits without the infamous cake fight between enemies-turned-frenemies-turned-friends Kay and Jill. Katherine wondered if Jill wanted war, and Jill told the “old woman” to bring it on, leading Kay to smash the wedding cake in Jill’s face. Jill reciprocated, leading to an incredibly memorable scene.

In another surprising moment in the clip, Nikki caught one of Katherine’s many wedding bouquets. The two shared a close friendship over the years, and Kay’s death in August 2013 caused Nikki to struggle.

According to CBS Soaps In Depth, Cooper portrayed Katherine starting in 1973, and she only ever had short-term fill-in actresses take over the role for short stints until her death in 2013. Throughout that time, Kay lived many adventures with a variety of different husbands during her life in Genoa City.

Y&R fans seemed excited to relive the show’s glorious past. The video received over 27,000 views on Instagram, and several thousand people hit the “like” button in support of the upcoming theme week. Also, nearly 250 users took the time to leave a reply.

“Miss Jeanne!!! So glad you are showing these episodes of her!!!” wrote one happy viewer.

“How I miss Jeanne Cooper/Katherine Chancellor. May she RIP. It took a long time missing her in the show. It will be good to look back on some old episodes,” a second fan praised.

“Yes, the cake fight,” gushed a third Instagrammer, adding multiple laughing-crying emoji.

“This is going to be good next week. I still miss Jeanne Cooper every day. CAN’T WAIT,” a fourth devotee wrote.

The encore episodes will air all five weekdays next week at the soap’s regular time slot.