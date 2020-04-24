Nancy Pelosi Slams Donald Trump, Says Republicans ‘Don’t Believe In Science’

During a press conference on Friday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi slammed President Donald Trump and his Republican allies.

Per The Hill, Pelosi responded to Trump’s suggestion that heat, light and disinfectant could be potential coronavirus treatments. Trump’s remarks, she suggested, are “consistent” with his previous comments.

“My reaction is that it was consistent with all of his other statements, which had no relationship to science, fact, evidence, data or appropriate way to proceed,” Pelosi said.

During the White House press briefing on Thursday, Trump suggested exposing COVID-19 patients to “tremendous” light and heat. He also argued that injecting coronavirus patients with disinfectant could be an effective therapy. Less than 24 hours later, Trump walked back his comments, insisting they were “sarcastic.”

But according to Pelosi it is not only Trump’s apparent rejection of science that is problematic. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans have embraced anti-scientism as well, she suggested. Trump’s statements, Pelosi said, are “also consistent with Mitch McConnell saying let the states go bankrupt.”

“They don’t believe in science and they don’t believe in governance. And that’s why it’s hard to get them to accept the evidence that we have a role to do something to meet the needs of the American people in a very direct and stronger way.”

As The Hill notes, Trump’s remarks — which he now claims were not to be taken seriously — caused an uproar, with numerous public health experts ripping into the president. But Thursday was not the first time for Trump to promote questionable and controversial COVID-19 treatment.

For weeks, Trump and his Republican allies have been promoting anti-malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as potential treatment for COVID-19, despite the fact that there is no evidence to suggest they would be effective. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the drugs should not be taken without supervision because of the risk of heart problems.

Pelosi has repeatedly called for “science-based” solutions to the pandemic. In an interview last week, the top Democrat said that the federal government should pay attention to scientific data, instead of insisting that the country needs to fully reopen as soon as possible in order to save the sinking economy.

According to Pelosi, widespread testing is key, and social distancing guidelines must be followed in order to contain the virus and prevent future outbreaks. Pelosi also dismissed anti-lockdown protests as a “distraction,” saying that local governments and governors need to make science and evidence-based decisions.