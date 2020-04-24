Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Smoking Hot In A Tight Leopard-Print Dress

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross shared a bold look with her 7.9 million Instagram followers in her latest post, a stunning double Instagram update that showcased her incredible curves.

Tracee opted to pose in front of a neutral cream-colored wall, providing a plain background to allow her sexy dress to truly shine. The entire garment featured a leopard-print pattern, and the look had a figure-hugging silhouette that clung to Tracee’s toned physique. The collar was a half-turtleneck, coming an inch or so up Tracee’s elegant neck. The sculptural shoulders added a unique twist, and the look had long sleeves and a full-coverage front. A belt at the waist accentuated Tracee’s hourglass physique, and a few pockets near her hips added some dimension to the look.

Tracee’s curvaceous rear looked incredible in the snug bottoms, and the dress hugged her legs all the way until the look was cropped, just above her knees. She placed one hand on her waist as she allowed her followers to admire the look from the side.

Her naturally textured hair looked stunning in the shot, adding some volume to the overall look, and her beauty look was simple yet bold.

For the second snap, Tracee gave her followers a closer look at her makeup choices. She had a vibrant deep pink hue on her lips, and also added a surprising burst of color underneath her eyes. Her bold brows framed her stunning face, and a hint of contour accentuated her flawless bone structure. Her lips were slightly parted in the picture as she gazed off into the distance, elevating her chin slightly for a regal pose.

Tracee’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 138,900 likes within just 20 hours, including a like from fellow actress Eva Longoria. It also received 1,441 comments within the same time span.

“You have the best taste ever!!! I bet your sweats look is seriously elevated!” fitness trainer Tracy Anderson commented, the woman behind Tracee’s sculpted physique.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” another fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“Can we be friends in real life though?” one follower asked in the comments section.

“You have me feeling some kind of way Tracee,” another fan added.

Tracee loves to play around with bold looks, both in her beauty choices and in her sartorial selections. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Tracee shared another double Instagram update in which she showcased both her beauty look and her outfit. She rocked a pink slip dress with a bright red patterned robe over top of it. She accentuated her gorgeous gaze by swiping a layer of vibrant green eyeshadow on her lids, and finished off the look with a soft pink lip.