Gwen Singer Opts To Go Braless In An Open White Top & Tiny Blue Shorts

Gwen Singer left little to the imagination in a revealing outfit for her recently published Instagram post on Friday afternoon. She showcased her curves while revealing that she’s been loving creating video stories for her fans.

In the stunning snap, Gwen looked gorgeous as she opted to go braless under a white long-sleeved top. The shirt boasted a tie in the center, but she decided to leave it open to expose her bare chest underneath.

She also sported a pair of skintight sexy navy blue shorts that clung to her tiny waist tightly. The garment flaunted her killer legs. Gwen’s flat tummy and toned abs were also full display in the photo. She accessorized the look with hoop earrings and a ring on her finger.

She posed with one hand behind her head and the other grabbing onto her open top. She pushed her hip to the side and tilted her head while beaming a huge smile for the camera. In the background of the shot, some sunflowers can be seen resting on a kitchen counter.

Gwen wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application included long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as light eye shadow and defined brows to accentuate her features.

She gave her face a warm glow with heavy pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with vivid pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Gwen’s over 1 million followers didn’t hesitate to show the post some love. The photo earned more than 4,000 likes within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section, leaving over 120 messages for the model.

“This is too gorgeous you sun beam,” one follower stated.

“Yes ma’am! You’re one beautiful woman,” another declared.

“Love watching your stories.. you are an amazing woman!!” a third person said.

“Love listening to you as much as looking at you,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Gwen appears to have no qualms about flaunting her flawless figure in racy photos for her fans to enjoy. She’s often seen posing in scanty lingerie, tiny tops, and barely-there bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen most recently delighted her followers when she wore a skimpy white crop top and some sheer green panties. To date, that upload has racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 630 comments.