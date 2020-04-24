Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Hourglass Figure & Backside In White Thong One-Piece: ‘See Ya Later, Alligator’

Ashley Alexiss showed off her hourglass figure as she walked down a hallway, thrilling her Instagram followers with her cheeky look and flirty caption as many faced another week at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the image, the model faced away from the camera as she walked down a light-colored hallway lined with doors on one said and framed prints on the other. She strutted down the light wooden floor on the balls of her feet. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model showed off her extreme curves in a white one-piece that featured a thong-style back, revealing plenty of her well-liked, heart-shaped backside and her shapely thighs and calves. The garment also featured a low back that showed off an expanse. Alexiss held her long, highlighted blond hair on top of her head in a type of half ponytail, which left her locks cascading down, stopping right above her bare booty. Her skin appeared almost glowing, where the light hit it in some areas.

It did not appear as if she wore any additional accessories in the picture, and she didn’t mention the designer of her outfit. In the caption, Alexiss said she’d see people later, but it’s unclear if she just meant it in a cheeky way or if she’s really taking a break or going somewhere. Her followers responded positively, though, with more than 16,500 of them hitting the like button. Plus, well over 300 Instagram users took the time to compose a reply for the swimsuit designer. The flame and heart emoji featured heavily in the comments, which meant many fans loved the model’s look and felt it was hot.

“You look beautiful and gorgeous women. I like your outfit. They’re awesome,” praised one follower.

“I hate to see you go, but I love to watch you leave,” a second devotee praised, answering the model’s fun goodbye in a similarly playful tone.

Of course, many others replied with the standard phrase of after while crocodile.

“Absolutely Stunning and breathtaking beyond words sweetie,” gushed a third Instagrammer, including various pink heart and heart eye emoji.

“Your husband had to be the luckiest guy ever lol ehhh,” a fourth fan wondered.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Alexiss has kept her massive Instagram following entertained with various pictures of herself throughout the social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Yesterday, she shared a lovely photo of herself with sexy white lace lingerie that revealed plenty of her ample cleavage.