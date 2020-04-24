‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute’s Boyfriend’s Identity Has Finally Been Revealed

Kristen Doute confirmed she is seeing someone new in March.

Kristen Doute‘s new boyfriend has been confirmed as Alex Menache.

Following months of teasing her fans and followers about the new man in her life, the Vanderpump Rules star’s boyfriend has been revealed by Us Weekly magazine, who also shared a photo of Menache spending time with Doute and her friends, including Katie Maloney and her ex-boyfriend Brian Carter, on Instagram.

“The boy that I’m dating is not in the country at the moment, so hopefully he makes it back,” Doute revealed to Andy Cohen via Instagram Live in March, giving a nod to the stay-at-home orders currently in place.

According to the outlet, Menache did make it back into the United States and once he was back home in Los Angeles, he began splitting his time between his home and the new house Doute purchased in Valley Village last year. Although Menache is coming and going from Doute’s place, Doute has said that the two of them aren’t interacting socially with anyone else.

Doute began dating Menache earlier this year after splitting from Carter in September of last year after several months of ups and downs, which are currently being chronicled on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

In January, Doute spoke to Us Weekly about her then-new romance with Menache, explaining that while the two of them were getting to know one another, she had not yet labeled him her boyfriend.

“That’s the scary part of dating — at one point are you just having fun and sleeping together and then you’re going out on dates and then you’re sleeping together on the reg. And then you’re only kind of dating each other, but you don’t want to,” she explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute opened up about why she’s been so secretive about her boyfriend during an appearance on her Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Marie’s podcast, Scheananigans, earlier this month. At the time, she said that because she didn’t want to deal with the potential criticism she and Menache would potentially face, she decided to keep their relationship to themselves for the first several months.

Then, after she found herself lying about being alone at her home in social media posts, she decided to get honest.

“It started feeling very secretive, and it’s not that I wanted it to be that way. I just didn’t really feel like… It’s just nice to keep it to ourselves,” Doute explained.