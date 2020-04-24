Elsa Jean Looks Smoking Hot In Sheer White Lingerie While Laying In Bed

Elsa Jean returned to her Instagram account on Friday to show off some skin. She flashed her curves while revealing to her fans that she’s been spending a lot of her time in quarantine lounging around.

In the sexy shot, Elsa looked smoking hot in a see-through white lingerie set. The bra boasted thin straps that showed off her toned shoulders and back, as well as her tiny waist.

The matching panties clung tightly to her curvy hips and helped showcase her petite figure. A glimpse of her round booty was also visible in the snap.

Elsa laid on her belly in a bed made up with white linens. She had her back facing the camera, which snapped the photo from overhead. Her arms were pulled in snugly to her chest as her head tilted towards the bed.

Elsa wore her long, blond hair in straight, messy strands that grazed over her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also appeared to wear a full face of makeup for the cozy snap. The glam look included long lashes and sculpted brows. She also rocked pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face to complement her tanned skin. She finished off the application with nude lips.

Elsa’s more than 1.8 million followers didn’t waste any time sharing their love and support for the racy post. Fans clicked the like button over 15,000 times within the first 17 minutes after the shot was published to her account. Admirers also flooded the comments section with over 150 messages for the model.

“Oh boy, I never though I could enjoy quarantine this much,” one follower wrote.

“One of the most pretty and most innocent looking stars out there. That makes you so much more popular and better. Thank you,” another stated.

“Literally my all time fav post notification,” a third comment read.

“Elsa, not only are u the most gorgeous and stunning girl ever but I also truly believe that you’re an amazing and a kind person too,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Elsa doesn’t seem to mind going scantily clad in racy outfits for her posts. She’s often seen rocking tiny tops, scanty lingerie, and barely-there tops online.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elsa recently drew attention from her followers when she posed in a stunning red lace teddy. The garment flaunted her ample cleavage and toned arms while hugging all of her enviable curves tightly. To date, that pic has garnered more than 107,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.