Natalie Gauvreau Goes Topless And Performs Yoga On Instagram

Canadian model Natalie Gauvreau, who uses the moniker Sexy Nat G on Instagram, recently took to her page and posted a series of topless pictures to tease her 4.8 million fans.

In the snaps, which were uploaded to the photo-sharing website on Thursday, April 23, Natalie could be seen wearing nothing except for a pair of black-and-pink knickers. In keeping with Instagram’s policy on nudity, however, she censored the picture with the help of a photo-editing tool and placed heart-shaped stickers over her nipples. The highly-NSFW snaps can be viewed on Instagram.

Staying true to her style, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that rendered her face a flawless look. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush and opted for a nude shade of lipstick combined with a slick of gloss. She sported a silver-gray eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. Finally, Natalie finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her bare shoulders and chest.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Toronto, Canada. In the caption, Natalie asked her fans if they would like to join her online yoga session.

To the excitement of her fans, she shared not one, not two but four snaps from the steamy photoshoot. In the first pic, Natalie could be seen doing a side-reclining leg lift (Anantasana). In the second one, she could be seen sitting in an easy pose (Sukhanasana). This time, she covered her breasts with the help of her hair. In the third snap, she could be seen lying atop her belly, sexily gazing at the camera, placing a hand under her chin, and flashing a soft smile. The last pic was similar to the second one, but for this particular photo, she slightly arched her back and looked toward the floor.

Within a day of going live, the snaps garnered more than 200,000 likes and 4,400-plus comments. While some of the comments were subtly flirtatious, others were quite explicit.

“I would like to join your online yoga class and every other thing that you are offering,” one of her fans commented.

“I know most people are focusing on your body but I think you have the prettiest eyes I have ever seen,” another user chimed in.

“That exactly what a goddess looks like. I can’t even,” a third admirer remarked.

Apart from her legions of followers, the snap was also liked by Tina Louise, Vicky Aisha, Rianna Conner Carpenter, and Eri Anton.