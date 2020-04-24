Lindsey Pelas Dances In A Dangerously Low-Cut Bra

Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram story on Friday, April 24, to show off her assets while she shook her hips back-and-forth. She held the camera with her arm stretched out, as far away as possible, so she could capture her whole body in the shot.

The “genetically gifted” model moved from side-to-side in the sultry Boomerang video, her buxom bust the focal point of the clip. In fact, she pulled her light blue sports bra down, transforming it into a strapless bra so low-cut that her voluptuous chest threatened to spill out of it. Her bust bounced up and down as she swiveled her hips. Her ample cleavage was on full display.

She paired the dangerously low bra with a pair of brick-colored panties, the sides high on her hips. Lindsey’s 9 million Instagram followers got a good look at her taut and toned stomach in the video clip, viewing her enviable abs and hourglass physique.

In the second video, she lifted up the bra from the bottom in order to show her followers where she missed a spot while spray tanning. This only served to further emphasize her cleavage and showcase some underboob. Indeed, Lindsey did miss part of her midriff, which was paler than the rest of her body.

“I really dont know how this was even possible,” she captioned the clip, adding a crying emoji for effect. She laughed out loud at her mistake while she clutched her chest with one hand.

Apart from her spray tan error, Lindsey looked even more sun-kissed than she normally does, thanks to the “TAN & DUST” Instagram filter she used on the videos, which made her skin glow.

Her brown brows arched high over her olive green eyes. She wore a nude shadow on her lids. Her upper and lower lashes were coated with black mascara. The apples of her cheeks were brushed with bronzer, which made her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was painted a peachy, matte pink.

She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, her platinum locks tucked behind her ears and cascading down her shoulders.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lindsey has been sharing a ton of sexy content on her Instagram account as of late. One of her most recent Instagram story posts featured the model wearing a sheer, skintight dress that showed off her bust and thighs. She also went braless in a pink bodysuit, which showcased her hourglass figure.