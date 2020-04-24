Alicia Keys Debuts New Song, ‘Good Job,’ Honors Heroes Fighting COVID-19

The singer premiered the song during CNN's global town hall on April 23.

Fifteen-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys debuted her new song, “Good Job,” on CNN’s global town hall on Thursday, April 23. The song will be used as the theme for CNN‘s “CNN Heroes” campaign, celebrating ordinary people who have emerged as heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer also premiered poignant visuals, using CNN stock footage, to pay tribute to all front-line workers, health care professionals, teachers, parents, and everyone else affected directly.

“A lot of times people don’t feel like they’re doing a good job. They feel underwater and like there’s never going to be a brighter day,” she said to CNN. “Fast forward to now, with where we are now, and it’s almost like the song was written for this and I didn’t know it.”

The music video features Alicia singing at her piano, with footage of masked people going about life.

According to Rolling Stone, Keys wrote “Good Job” last year with her husband, producer Swizz Beatz, alongside fellow producers The-Dream and Avery Chambliss. The song was meant to pay tribute to the everyday heroes in Keys’ life, but she realized the song meant so much more amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has always been such a personal song and such a poignant song,” Alicia said. “And every time I play it, I want to cry because I’m thinking of my mother, I’m thinking of my grandmother, I’m thinking of friends of mine who can’t make ends meet.”

Starting on April 24, CNN Heroes invites viewers to record a short video to send in, to join the #GoodJobChallenge with Alicia, and say “thank you” to the people whose actions are inspiring them or making the world safer and healthier.

CNN plans to share different videos each week, on-air and online.

“Alicia Keys and the lyrics of ‘Good Job’ are sending a much-needed message of gratitude to the front line and essential workers of this crisis,” said Whit Friese, CNN vice president and group creative director of creative marketing. “It’s been nothing short of an honor for our team to collaborate with such an incredible talent on a project as meaningful as this.”

While premiering the song on Thursday, Keys mentioned her upbringing in New York City, one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus, and remembered her mother’s struggle as a single mom who was “often overlooked.”

“Whether you’re on the frontlines at the hospitals, balancing work, family and homeschool teaching, delivering mail, packages, or food, or facing other personal difficulties because of COVID-19, I feel you. You are seen, loved and deeply appreciated,” said Keys.

Listen to the audio for “Good Job” below.