Unearthed ‘Larry King Live’ Call Supports Joe Biden Accuser’s Sexual Assault Allegation, Report Says

A Friday report from The Intercept claims that a new piece of evidence has emerged in support of Tara Reade and her accusations of sexual assault and harassment against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In her interview with Rolling Stone journalist Katie Halper, Reade claimed that her mother — who she claims to have confided in about the alleged incident — called into Larry King Live on CNN and spoke about the alleged assault in an anonymous call. The Intercept claims to have received audio of a call made into Larry King’s program on August 11, 1993, as part of a segment “Washington: The Cruelest City on Earth,” which is reportedly the anonymous call made by Reade’s mother.

“I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington?” the caller said.

“My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him.”

King asked the caller if she was implying her daughter had a story to tell but did not “out of respect” for her employer, to which the caller agreed.

Reade reportedly read the transcript of the call and claims that she believes it is her mother.

There’s a revealing detail worth noting in Politico’s story on Tara Reade accusing Joe Biden of sexual assault. Reade says she tried to contact mainstream media reporters but none of them got back to her. It makes you wonder what else these mainstream "reporters" have ignored… pic.twitter.com/v7E2YwTP9i — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 23, 2020

According to The Intercept, the evidence supports Reade’s claim that she told her mother about the alleged assault at the hands of Biden while working for his U.S. Senate office in 1993. Reade previously claimed that she told her mother, as well as her close friend and brother, about both the alleged sexual assault discussed on Halper’s podcast and previous harassment allegations.

The Intercept also says that the call reinforces the substance of Reade’s claims, regardless of her inability to remember specific details of the assault. In addition, the publication claims that the evidence calls Biden’s denial into question. Notably, the Biden campaign released a statement from Marianne Baker — who Reade claims to have complained to — which claimed that she never received a complaint about inappropriate behavior. As noted by The Intercept, the truth of the Biden campaign’s statement hinges on the belief that Reade lied to her mother, brother, and friend about her initial complaint to Biden’s office.

“Her brother, Collin Moulton, and her friend, who has asked to remain anonymous, both confirmed that they heard about the allegations from Reade at the time,” the report reads.

Although Reade’s mother died in 2016, her brother and friend claim that Reade indeed confided in her about the alleged assault. According to the pair, Reade’s mother, who was a longtime feminist and activist, advised her daughter to talk to the police.

As The Intercept noted, the call does not include the phrase “sexual harassment,” which conflicts with Reade’s recollection of the call. However, it supports Reade’s claim that she attempted to raise concerns with Biden’s superiors in his office, which ultimately failed. In addition, the caller’s reference to the press, The Intercept suggests, makes it clear that the problems being referred to would “damage” the senator person in question if they were exposed.

Wait… so the NYT took out the infamous line from the Tara Reade piece not because it downplayed sexual misconduct, *but because the Biden campaign complained*? Are you kidding me? pic.twitter.com/fMNhX6MOnE — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 14, 2020

Reade allegedly tried to take her story to #MeToo advocacy group Time’s Up, which reportedly has links to a top Biden adviser. She claims the group ultimately refused to publicize the claims, citing its non-profit status and Biden’s presidential campaign.