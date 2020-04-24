Celeste Bright Flaunts Her Beach Body In A Tiny Bikini While Posing On The Beach

Celeste Bright showcased her beach body in a skimpy bathing suit for a brand new Instagram post on Thursday. She served up a sexy look while wishing her fans a happy Earth Day.

In the stunning shot, Celeste looked smoking hot as she sported a tiny brown and orange bikini. The skimpy top flashed her toned arms and shoulders as well as her ample bust.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips while putting her tiny waist, flat tummy, and impressive abs on full display. Fans also got a peek at her round booty and long, lean legs in the photo. She accessorized the style with large gold hoop earrings.

She posed on the beach near a piece of driftwood. She arched her back and wore a seductive stare on her face. In the background of the pic a stunning ocean scene and a clear, blue sky can be seen.

Celeste wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands the fell down her back and blew in the wind.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application consisted of long lashes and black eyeliner. She included pink eye shadow and defined brows as well.

Her sun kissed skin was complemented by the pink blush on her cheeks and shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the look with light pink lipstick.

Celeste’s 666,000-plus followers went wild for the shot, clicking the like button more than 20,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Admirers also shared their opinions in the comments section, leaving over 200 remarks on the photo.

“It doesn’t get any better than this,” one follower gushed.

“You are a sexy sweetheart looking good babydoll,” another stated.

“Definitely worth the wait! Absolutely Beautiful!!” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow you are absolutely gorgeous in that swimsuit,” a fourth comment read.

Celeste is known for rocking racy bathing suits looks in her sexy online photos. However, she’s been seen sporting plunging tops, scanty lingerie, and sexy dresses as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she lounged on the beach underneath of an umbrella while flaunting her petite figure in a high-waisted pink bikini. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, the photo has raked in more than 21,000 likes and nearly 200 comments.