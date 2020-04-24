Vivi Castrillon Rocks Lacy Black Lingerie Set & Sips Wine In Sexy New Photo

Vivi Castrillon teased her fans in the 3.7 million fans with her latest Instagram post, a sizzling new photo in which she rocked a lacy black lingerie set. The model geotagged the photo in North Miami Beach, Florida, where she has been spending most of her time in quarantine.

In the update, Vivi stretched out on what appeared to be an outdoor chaise lounge that was covered with comfy white cushions. Underneath her was a patch of faux grass. She used one hand to snap the selfie while in her other hand, she held a glass of red wine. Vivi flaunted her curvaceous figure in a black lingerie set that showed all of her enviable assets.

The top featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The cups had frilly lace detail and scalloped edges, which drew even more attention to her tan bust. Thick straps stretched over each of her shoulders while a tiny cold clasp around her neck connected the sides together. The cut of the garment allowed for the model’s toned arms to be put on display.

Vivi paired the top with matching panties that featured alternating black fabric and sheer panels that exposed her skin underneath. The bottoms also boasted an intricate pattern that added even more attention to detail. They sat high on her hips, showcasing her trim midsection and tight abs. The angle of the photo obscured most of her legs, but a portion of her thighs were on display.

Vivi ensured that all eyes were on her incredible figure, adding only a scant amount of accessories in a silver ring and earrings to match. She added a pop of color with a bright purple manicure. Her caramel-highlighted locks were pulled over to one side of her shoulder, and they spilled messily down to her chest.

Vivi added a small application of makeup that looked natural but allowed her stunning features to pop. She expertly filled in her brows with brown powder that was a shade darker than her tresses. Vivi added some shimmer with purple eyeshadow and completed the look with thick mascara.

Vivi’s fans have not been shy when it comes to showering the photo with love. The post has garnered over 19,000 likes, and over 300 social media users have added compliments.

“Hello beautiful how you been. It’s been a while,” one follower gushed.

“I’ve missed my beautiful friend haven’t seen you much hope all is well. Munchos besos,” a second added.

“You are always so absolutely beautiful,” one more raved alongside a few flame emoji.