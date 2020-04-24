Abigail Ratchford Gets Cheeky In Sheer Lace Lingerie

Abigail Ratchford surprised her 9.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, sharing a sexy image of herself showing off her derriere in see-through lingerie.

The seductive photo of the “Queen of Curves” was taken in her bathroom, her marble shower in the background of the picture. The snapshot was taken from behind so that Abigail’s booty took center stage.

Abigail, who is a Fashion Nova partner, wore the brand’s cobalt blue robe, which was purposely styled backwards to flaunt the revealing, sexy black lace. The azure part of the garment was made up of silky material. Though the front of her body was mostly obscured, her followers could see a glimpse of her buxom bust, which was covered with the same blue fabric.

It was the back of the outfit that wowed fans. The ensemble featured a large, keyhole design in the back that was covered with intricate black lace, featuring swirl designs and flower patterns. The blue robe cinched at her lower back, flaunting outwards at the bottom so that Abigail’s curvaceous derriere was fully exposed.

Her dark locks were done in an updo, a large bun piled atop her head. Straight strands cascaded down the side of her face, curling upwards as they touched her shoulder.

Abigail was fully made up, starting with her dark brows, which arched high over her eyes. Her thick, feathery lashes curled upwards in dramatic fashion. Her sea green eyes were rimmed with kohl liner. She wore bronzer on her cheeks, which made her tanned skin appear even more sun-kissed. Her plump pout was painted a dusty rose hue.

She captioned the image with lyrics to Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

Abigail’s followers flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to shower the model in praise and compliments. While many shared their thoughts via strings of flame emoji, others wrote lengthier messages to express their feelings.

Some loved the whole ensemble.

“Oh my goodness is that a robe?!!!” asked one fan, punctuating their comment with several heart-eye emoji.

Others were envious of her hourglass physique.

“Body goals,” commented a second social media user, including several red hearts with their message.

Others couldn’t resist Abigail’s beauty.

“Oh my god very beautiful,” complimented a third follower.

“Looks beautiful,” echoed another.

Within 45 minutes, the racy post racked up over 13,000 likes and garnered more than 285 comments.

Abigail Ratchford has shared a ton of content with her followers as of late, most recently posting a slow motion video of herself wearing white Calvin Klein lingerie.