Cristina Cuomo Says She Took Clorox Bleach Baths To Fight Coronavirus: ‘This Isn’t A Debate’

Cristina Cuomo, the wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, revealed in her recent PURIST blog that she used Clorox bleach baths to help her combat coronavirus, The Daily Wire reported.

In particular, Cristina says she used one-quarter to half a cup of Clorox in her bathwater, which was intended to fight the radiations and metals in her body and “oxygenate it.”

“We want to neutralize heavy metals because they slow-up the electromagnetic frequency of our cells, which is our energy field, and we need a good flow of energy,” she said before controversially claiming there is no danger in using the naturopathic treatment.

Cristina reportedly consulted with a doctor to use warm water and Clorox bleach baths to help her overcome the virus.

“I enlisted Dr. Linda Lancaster, who put us on a path of natural remedies to build our immune systems—and it’s working for us,” she wrote.

“I am sharing this, but this isn’t a debate. If you think these are far-fetched treatments, think again.”

Cristina said the goal of her blog is to share the treatments that she believes are alternatives that can help ease the strain on the U.S. medical system that continues to struggle in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also said she intends to promote “scientific advances” she believes could have a positive impact on “collective health.”

yes, it is 2020 and i just had to write this sentence about chris cuomo's wife bathing in bleach and posting her healthcare routine on her all natural wholesome blog.

can i get off now pls thx pic.twitter.com/1jI46osXN4 — Lucy Sherriff (@sherrifflucy) April 24, 2020

According to USA Today, the effectiveness and safety of bleach baths for coronavirus are very much up for debate. Physician LaMar Hasbrouck, a former senior medical officer at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), claims that a Clorox bath can damage the body.

“Where’s the harm going to come? Just the abrasiveness of the chemical on your skin.”

Hasbrouck also claimed that the treatment doesn’t make sense for its intended purpose as the bleach doesn’t have a clear path through one’s skin and to the virus.

Dr. Jose Luis Ocampo, a board-certified emergency medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente in Baldwin Park, California, also recommended against Clorox baths to combat coronavirus. However, Ocampo did acknowledge that they are used to treat eczema.

John Balmes, a pulmonologist at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, claims that even the inhalation of chlorine bleach fumes can harm the lungs and airway, which he says are not built for disinfectant exposure.

Cristina’s blog came not long before President Donald Trump floated the idea of researching the possibility of using disinfectant internally via injection to kill coronavirus. The comments led to a swift backlash from medical professionals as well as RB, the parent company of Lysol, which advised against the internal use of their disinfectant products.