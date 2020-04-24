UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Shows Off Her Athletic Booty In New Workout Clip

Paige VanZant has managed to stay fit while obeying social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak. She recently shared a workout video on Instagram where she performed squats which showed off her athletic backside.

The popular UFC fighter has stayed busy while following the stay-at-home order. Earlier in the month she posted a flurry of naked photos that featured her and husband Austin Vanderford in various activities around their home. One image showed the couple working out in their garage with no clothes on. More recently, VanZant posted videos of the couple performing synchronized dance routines.

VanZant was solo in her latest upload which featured the 115-pound fighter doing squats. She wore a cropped hoodie with a pink sports bra underneath and had on black tights that helped accentuate her athletic figure. The one-time Dancing With The Stars contestant also wore multi-colored runners and kept her blond hair up in a ponytail.

The 26-year-old rested a barbell on her shoulders with a plate on each end, and was filmed from the back as she performed several squats. She jutted her booty out with each repetition and the camera offered viewers a shot of her toned lower body. A classic Eminem song “The Real Slim Shady” could be heard playing in the background as she worked out. Near the end of the video the camera panned over to a nearby mirror which gave a brief glimpse of VanZant from the front. The fighter included a caption about building-up her strength.

This short clip pleased her 2.5 million followers as many had asked the UFC competitor to make more training-focused posts and less videos goofing off with her husband. Over 15,000 Instagram users found their way to the “like” button in just over three hours after the clip was posted. VanZant also received more than 180 replies on the post. People complimented the fighter’s attire, song choice and workout form.

“Glad to see you doing full squats!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful squatter. Cheers,” another replied.

“I could watch you all day,” an admirer commented.

One had a question for the person filming the squats.

“Why is the camera man breathing so heavy?” the Instagram follower asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week VanZant posted a video of her and Vanderford dancing together in matching outfits. She wore a black sports bra with tight camouflage shorts, and at the end of their dance routine her husband playfully slapped her on her backside. A few disgruntled fans asked if VanZant was still a fighter.