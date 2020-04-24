Amanda Trivizas Flaunts Incredible Figure In New Mirror Selfie

On Friday, April 24, Amanda Trivizas took to her Instagram page to tease her fans with a new flirty selfie. The model shared a snapshot of herself flaunting her enviable curves and assets in snug lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.

In the saucy pic, Amanda was seen wearing an olive green bra-and-panty combo. The bra had a sporty look that featured a scoop neckline, exposing her ample cleavage. It also had a unique design with the middle of the chest covered in opaque fabric, while the sides were sheer. The small straps clung to her lean shoulders, highlighting her toned arms.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that boasted high leg cuts that helped accentuate her curvy hips. Its thick waistband sported the Lounge signature logo. Like the top, the undergarment also had sheer cut-outs.

Amanda wore her signature makeup look. The application consisted of a dewy foundation, darkened eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, several coats of mascara, black eyeliner, a light dusting of pink blush, glowing highlighter, and pink lipstick. To keep the focus solely on her body and intimates, she decided to ditch the jewelry. She left her dark hair down, heavily tossed to one side, and appeared to be blow-dried.

In the photo, the 21-year-old could be seen inside her living room with warm light filling the room. She stood in front of a full-body mirror and posed with her legs together. She placed her left hand on her thigh, while her right hand held her phone as she took the selfie. The blurred background showed some house furniture, such as a potted plant, a white couch, and a flat-screen TV mounted on the wall.

As an influencer, Amanda was used to traveling, and the quarantine period being stuck in her home left her making feel “bored.” With that in mind, she urged her fans to throw in some interesting questions for her to answer. She also tagged Lounge Underwear in the post.

The newest upload proved to be a hit with Amanda’s dedicated Instagram followers. After being published, the post amassed more than 16,300 likes and upwards of 300 comments. Many of her admirers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments, openly praising her stunning physique and beauty. Other fans opted to express their thoughts for the model by simply dropping a string of emoji.

“You really are a beautiful and sensual woman,” wrote one of her followers.

“At first glance, I thought you were Kylie Jenner! You are both gorgeous though, but I like your beauty more,” added another fan.