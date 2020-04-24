Krissy Cela Flaunts Toned Figure In Green Leggings For New Lower Body Workout Video

Krissy Cela targetted her lower body for the latest workout series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a pair of dark green leggings and a loose-fitting gray cropped t-shirt, the British fitness model started with a series of step-ups. This was a dose of cardio to kick things off and Krissy recommended doing 24 repetitions in her caption.

Next, she moved on to crisscross jumps. For this exercise, she crossed one foot in front of the other and then jumped into a shallow squat while simultaneously tapping her hand onto the floor. Her caption suggested doing 20 repetitions of this exercise.

The third clip saw her tackle a set of goblet squats. She introduced a dumbbell into the workout at this point and held it under her chin as she assumed a wide-legged squat and bent her knees. In her caption, she recommended doing 15 repetitions.

Next, she knocked out a set of crab walks. For this exercise, she held the dumbbell up to her shoulders and took lateral steps. This move got a 40-repetition recommended.

She added a second dumbbell to the workout in the following video for a set of stiff-leg deadlifts. She held both weights in front of her legs and then tilted her torso forward, lowering the dumbells as she did so.

Then, she got on her hands and knees for a series of fire hydrants. These required her to lift her legs out to the side while they were bent at the knee at a 90-degree angle.

The post has been liked more than 30,000 times, as of this writing and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans expressed their admiration for the model’s tone physique.

“It definitely shows, these workouts are doing wonders for you,” one Instagram user wrote.

Others vouched for the circuit’s difficulty.

“Did this today, absolute death,” a second person added.

“This is such a hard workout but WOW the sweat! And I feel amazing afterward!” a third commenter wrote.

And a fourth called Krissy their fitness inspiration.

“Ahhh, you’re so strong & gorgeous!!! motivating me every day,” they wrote.

