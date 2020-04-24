‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Speaks Out In Favor Of Former & Current Co-Stars

Although The Young and the Restless production has stopped amid the coronavirus pandemic, the show’s stars and its viewers have been active on social media lately. They’ve discussed storylines, actors, and the unique opportunity to watch replays of classic episodes since no more new episodes exist. Victor Newman actor Eric Braeden has interacted a lot with fans, and he spoke out about some of his favorite co-stars over the years, including the late Kristoff St. John, Doug Davidson, and Daniel Goddard.

Recently, Braeden took to Twitter to discuss his thoughts on the Neil Winters, Paul Williams, and Cane Ashby actors.

“Two good friends are no longer on the show, KRISTOFF, who passed away, and DANIEL GODDARD, who is a damned good actor and SHOULD BE WITH US!!! Miss them both, along with DOUGIE DAVIDSON, who isn’t on the show ENOUGH!!!” wrote the legendary soap veteran.

Goddard retweeted Braeden’s post with a lovely picture of himself, the Victor Newman actor, and Kristoff St. John. He also expressed his love for all the fans of Y&R and noted that life doesn’t always make sense.

My dear friend .@EBraeden I miss u & #YR so very, very much. My sincerest respect to u always. RIP my brother .@kristoffstjohn1 and my undying love to every .@YRInsider fan. I don’t know what to say, other than sometimes… life just doesn’t make any sense. ???? #BeBlessed https://t.co/Z1jFvHl907 pic.twitter.com/rjpZhpZV5Q — Daniel Goddard (@DanielGoddard) April 24, 2020

With the classic episodes that the sudser is airing, viewers get the chance to see more of the three actors that Braeden mentioned, who are all fan favorites.

Fans agreed with Braden too, and they showed their support with more than 4,600 “likes” and hundreds of retweets. Plus, dozens also took the time to leave a comment.

“I agree with you completely. Kristoff’s absence left a huge hole, and Daniel and Doug should be on our screens,” replied one viewer.

“Watching some of the older shows. Looks like there was more money for sets also. Daniel Goddard was a real plus to the cast. And Davidson has been there FOREVER. Are these all budget cuts? I guess it’s the way things are now,” another fan of the soap wrote, and Braeden replied that he had no comment.

Currently, production on both CBS soap operas is shut down and has been since March 17. The last new episode aired on Thursday, and the show plans to go with theme weeks with wraparounds and promos filmed by the actors from their homes. So far, many fans seem to appreciate seeing the storylines from days gone by, and the actors appear to enjoy reliving them when they discuss them in the videos or with fans on social media.

Y&R left off with Victor revealing that he’d covered for an 11-year-old Adam (Mark Grossman) when AJ died all those years ago in Kansas, and he reinstated Victoria (Amelia Heinle) as CEO at Newman Enterprises.