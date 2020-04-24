Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Muscular Physique In Nude Leggings And Sports Bra

Savannah Prez showed off her muscular physique to her 773,000 Instagram followers on Friday, April 24, when she took to the photo-sharing app to post an update in which she rocked a skintight workout set.

For the photo, the Belgian fitness model and trainer rocked a nude two-piece set that was slightly lighter than her sun-kissed complexion. The sports bra featured spaghetti straps that went over her shoulders. The bodice included a low neckline that dipped into her chest, exposing a bit of her cleavage.

On her lower body, Prez had on a pair of matching leggings that sat high on her frame, hugging her slim waist closely. The pants were made of a thin fabric that clung to her shapely legs, outlining the muscles of her quads. While she didn’t add a tag to reveal the brand of her outfit, she replied to a fan in the comments section that it was from Bo and Tee.

For the photo, Prez stood against a light backdrop with one leg in front of the other. She had both of her arms flexed to showcase her strong biceps. Prez smiled brightly at the camera. Her light brown hair were swept over to the right and styled down in wavy strands tumbling onto her chest.

In her caption, Prez urged her fans to become their “strongest version” while at home as she encouraged them to sign up for her program.

Within the first hour, the photo attracted more than 9,800 likes and upwards of 150 comments, suggesting it will garner many more interactions in the coming hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Prez’s physique and to thank her for her message in different languages, particularly English and her native Dutch.

“You are so inspiring!” one user raved, trailing the words with a couple of red heart emoji.

“Love that outfit,” replied another user, who added a thumbs up emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re so strong so gorgeous,” a third one chimed in, topping the reply with a heart-eyes emoji and a fire.

“Pretty!! Great message Savannah!!” another one added, pairing the message with a pink double heart emoji.

Prez often posts photos of herself in athleticwear, but she also sometimes shows off her more urban style. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently shared another snapshot in which she wore a white short dress with long sleeves that widened near the wrists. The skirt of the dress boasted layers matching the details on the sleeves. Prez grabbed the left side of the dress and pulled it to the side, exposing her famous quads.