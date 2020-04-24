‘Love Is Blind’ Star Giannina Gibelli Shares Fun Apartment Tour On Her YouTube Channel

The reality beauty let her fans into her "humble abode" through her new YouTube series, 'The Vibe with G.'

Netflix star Giannina Gibelli shows off her swanky apartment on Youtube, her first place since filming the first season of Love Is Blind. Her ex-fiancee and current boyfriend Damian Powers, also from the popular show, visits her later in the video.

She starts the video in her kitchen by thanking Thrive Market, an online grocery subscription service, for sponsoring the video. Gibelli tells the camera that “she loves to cook” but doesn’t want to go to the market for groceries while under quarantine.

Gibelli then shows a bowl of goodies from the subscription service, showing proof that she isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic keep her from cooking tasty meals.

She pours herself a glass of wine on her marble countertop, surrounded by all-white cabinets above her sink, and all-white cabinets below the sink.

Giannina continues the tour in her living room, and flops down on her green couch.

She describes her living room set as “an old movie.” Gibelli then shows off a sketch hanging above her couch that she “commissioned” her friend into making for her.

“I like juxtaposition,” Gibelli says of her decor style. “If I have a cool velvet couch, then I’ll have like, a really raw painting just sketched out.”

Giannina then sits in front of her coffee table, telling viewers she usually eats breakfast in the very spot.

“I actually sit on the floor more than I sit on the couch,” Gibelli declares in the video.

In one of the video’s funniest moments, the camera pans to Giannina’s television in the living room, which has Love Is Blind on pause, of course showing a still of her face.

“Who is that?” Gibelli laughed. “I watched all of Love Is Blind here for the first time, and maybe the second time.”

She tells viewers that she experienced “all the feels” while watching, explaining that she gets emotional about the person she was in the show in comparison to who she is now.

“I was actually living in a basement,” admits Giannina. But she is clear she is thankful for where she is now.

“It’s my own little place,” Gibelli said while looking around her space.

She then moves from the living room to her “lovely little balcony.” She says while she is lucky for her balcony, she admits she would rather have a backyard.

“I thought ‘why not make a plant nursery?'” Gibelli declares as she shows viewers her organized shelf full of plants.

She then moves to a corner of her balcony and sits in a chair surrounded by plants. Gibelli says that Damian donated “everything that you see here besides the plants,” helping her make it a special place to sit and reflect.

“Sometimes I don’t even wear pants,” Gibelli admits. “Out of all the places in my little apartment, this might number one other than my bedroom.”

She then takes viewers to her bedroom, explaining the “loft feel” of the decor and how she wanted to room to appear bigger than it actually is, with a wide mirror adjacent to her bed and white accents.

Gibelli credits her mom for raising her to be “organized” and keep her space neat. She then randomly begins playing her keyboard that sits in front of her bedroom window.

She then shows off her walk-in closet, which she does not show much of, as it looked a little cluttered. Gibelli didn’t hesitate to show viewers the corner in her closet where Damian’s clothes are.

After leaving her bedroom, she gives viewers a peek into her office, where she hilariously falls out of her chair in what looked like several takes of her spinning in it.

Giannina declares she “spends 70%” of her time at her desk. She shows the crystals she keeps at her desk before showing the rest of the room, which also doubles as her dining room and bike storage.

Her boyfriend, Damian Powers, then shows up at the apartment and kisses her, boasting a big gift for her.

“Is it a shoe rack?” Gibelli guesses, soo realizing that Powers bought her a studio backdrop for her YouTube videos.

“I know you’ve been excited about your videos and vlogging and getting out,” Powers tells her. “So I wanted to get you a full backdrop set and everything.”

“We’re in my new studio!” Gibelli declared as she jumped on the couch.

They both discuss the adventure of setting the studio equipment while giving each other a loving embrace.

Gibelli is no stranger to baring it all for her fans. She recently uploaded a skincare routine to her YouTube Channel and posted a makeup-free selfie on Instagram.

Watch the full video of Giannina showing off her digs below: