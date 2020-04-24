Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles In Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes

Elizabeth Hurley looked bright-eyed and ready for spring in her latest social media share. On Friday, the actress took to Instagram to show off her fabulous figure in a sexy bikini top and a pair of Daisy Dukes.

Elizabeth was standing outside for the photo. She stood among grass and other green foliage with a stream lined with trees behind her. The sky was blue, and it appeared to be a gorgeous day to be outside. The actress did not indicate where or when the snap was taken.

The Bedazzled star rocked her springtime outfit, which included a pink bikini top. The number had triangle-shaped cups and gold details on the center front, which drew the eye to her cleavage. She teamed the top with a pair of low-rise Daisy Duke shorts with frayed hems.

The actress wore her wavy hair down in waves over her shoulders. She framed her eyes with thick lashes and heavy eyeliner. She also wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a nude gloss on her lips.

Elizabeth looked happy and carefree as she smiled for the camera. She stood with her hands in the air as she faced the camera. The image captured her body from the middle of her thighs up. The pose put her incredibly flat abs on display. Her cleavage could not be ignored as the pink fabric from the swimsuit top popped in the outside light.

Hundreds of her fans showed the post some love, with more than 33,000 hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Elizabeth welcomed spring and also included the stayhome hashtag.

“To me, Elizabeth is the most beautiful woman on earth. Just sayin,” one admirer wrote.

“How do you not age? You look the same as you did in Austin Powers!” a second fan commented.

“You in a bikini reminds everyone of the beauty in the world you’re hotter than ever,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“How is this woman 50 something and still looks this good? Better than Aniston and Lopez IMO,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Elizabeth seems to be enjoying quarantining with her family in Herefordshire, England. Last month, she shared a post that saw her looking stunning in a nightie while she explained that she felt lucky to live on the countryside with “lots of outside space.” She also wrote that along with her son, she was with her mother, her aunt and one of her best friends.