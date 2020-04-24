Kiki Passo Slays In A Blue String Bikini With A Goldfish Print On Instagram

Kiki Passo took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a racy new upload with her fans. She showed off her beach body while wishing her followers a great end to their week.

In the sexy snapshot, Kiki looked like a total smokeshow wearing a tiny blue bikini with a goldfish print on it. The top boasted super-thin coral-colored straps that tied around her back and behind her neck while flaunting her toned arms and shoulders. The low cut of the garment flashed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bottoms laced over her curvy hips while showcasing her tiny waist, flat tummy, and killer abs. Fans also got a peek at her lean legs in the shot. She accessorized the style with layered gold chains around her neck and a bracelet on her wrist.

She posed on a balcony while leaning against a nearby railing. She arched her back and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Kiki wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The straight strands fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application included long mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner. She added light eye shadow and sculpted brows to draw even more attention to her eyes.

Her bronzed skin was complemented by pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the look with dark pink lipstick.

Kiki’s over 1 million followers immediately began to respond to the racy shot. The photo earned nearly 35,000 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section with more than 480 messages.

“You are stunningly gorgeous!!” one follower remarked.

“HOW YOU LOOK SO GOOD ALL THE TIME,” another wrote.

“Omg no wonder Nemo didn’t wanna be found,” a third comment read.

“If it could only be as amazing as you look in this post!” a fourth social media user gushed.

Kiki’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her flaunt her fit physique in revealing outfits like scanty bathing suits, skintight dresses, and racy tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she revealed her eye-popping cleavage in a white dress with a plunging neckline and racy cutouts on the sides. That upload also proved to be popular among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 86,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.