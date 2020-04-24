Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Enviable Assets While Soaking Up Some Sun In A Skimpy White Bikini

Natalia Garibotto thrilled her 2.1 million followers on Instagram after she uploaded two new photos of herself enjoying the warm weather in an unknown location. In today’s post, she slipped into a revealing bikini set from Fashion Nova.

In the first snapshot, the 27-year-old model posed with her toned backside facing the camera — making her bodacious derriere the main focus of the shot. She leaned on a round wooden table with her right hand used as support and her leg raised. The view in front of her showed a wicker sofa, several sun beds, and seemingly a swimming pool.

The second photo showed Natalia facing the camera as she put her curvaceous body on display. She stood with her left foot forward, and her hip angled to the side. She looked to her right as the bright sunshine blared in her face, causing her eyes to close. Her flawlessly bronzed skin glowed under the sun.

Natalia sported an all-white two-piece swimsuit that showcased her enviable assets. The sport-style bikini top had a tight fit that she was close to spilling out from the garment. It was made of a thin fabric that her nipples were visible from underneath the piece. Although, she didn’t mind this fact as she confidently modeled the swimwear.

She wore the matching thong that boasted a low-cut waistline that flashed a generous amount of skin around her toned midsection. The bottoms looked like it was too revealing that Natalia had to use a sheer cover-up to minimize the view of her privates.

The Brazilian beauty kept her highlighted hair down and parted to the side, and they hung over her shoulder and back. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup and accessorized with a pair of dangling earrings — although not very visible in the shot — as well as a delicate choker necklace, two thin bangles, and a ring.

In the caption, she asked her followers which of the two photos they liked best, and tagged Fashion Nova.

As of writing this, the latest share gained over 56,600 likes and 500-plus comments. Many of Natalia’s admirers and fellow influencers took to the comments section and dropped emoji and adoring messages, with most of them telling her how sexy she looked.

“I like both! You look gorgeous and tempting in both pictures. Your body is too perfect. Not too thin like some models,” one of her admirers commented.

“You’re always so beautiful and extremely sexy. In my opinion, you look absolutely amazing in both,” gushed another fan, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.