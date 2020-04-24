Scarlett Johansson Says ‘What You See Is What You Get’ With Fiancé Colin Jost

Johansson also discussed the rift between the two of them over baseball.

Scarlett Johansson says she fell for Colin Jost because he doesn’t put on a facade. In a new interview with Parade, Johansson explained the reason she wound up engaged to the Saturday Night Live star.

“What you see is what you get with him. He’s very optimistic, easygoing, funny, nice, and those are the qualities that really drew me to him. It’s so funny to have a long-term shared experience with someone and then the relationships changes,” Johansson said.

Johansson confirmed her engagement to Jost in May of 2019, and the two have been dating since November of 2017. Both Jost and Johansson hail from New York, and although they agree on plenty, the couple are set against each other in one important way. Johansson is a big Yankees fan, while Jost is a supporter of the Mets, just like the rest of her family.

“It’s a sore subject. He just told me that he’d rather see the [Boston] Red Sox win than the Yankees win. Like, what?! I said I was just going to ignore that,” Johansson explained.

She said that her love for the team started when she was in high school and they were playing well year after year. She said she used to keep Derek Jeter’s rookie card in her wallet.

While they may argue over baseball, Johansson did call Jost the love of her life when she hosted SNL in December. When the magazine asked her whether the two had set a wedding date, she said “no comment.” The actress said that after they’re both done with their current commitments, they plan to take a little time away from their work.

Johansson said that, as she’s gotten older, she’s worked harder to stop and appreciate her life as it unfolds.

“I’m the one who tells my friends that a lot of wonderful things are going on. I should really do that more for myself,” Johansson said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Johansson also discussed what it was like growing up in New York. She said that, even from a young age, she was aware of the importance of becoming socially aware and politically engaged. She said that her grandmother was a part of several local political groups, and she used to go to meetings with her.

She also discussed her childhood home, which her parents had long-since moved out of. Although someone else lives there now, the magazine suggested that the Avengers: Endgame actress was wistful about the memories she had of growing up there.