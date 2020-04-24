Pauline Tantot Stuns Fans As She Goes Topless In Sultry New Snaps For Instagram

Blond beauty Pauline Tantot stunned fans around the world on social media after she posted a series of sexy snapshots of herself on Friday, April 24. The model took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 3.7 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of plenty.

The 25-year-old — who is of French and Persian descent — took center stage as she was photographed in a number of poses and angles for the slideshow which consisted of three photos. She was snapped outdoors in nature, as she exuding a relaxed, yet sexy vibe. In two of the snaps, she stared directly into the camera’s lens and sported a pout on her face, but hid her face in the third.

Her long, highlighted blond hair did not look to be styled as it fell down her back in slight natural-looking waves. Additionally, she sported some light makeup that brought out her natural beauty, including eyeshadow, a light-pink lip, and some blush. What demanded the most attention, though, was her killer figure, which she proudly flaunted with a very revealing outfit.

In a bold fashion move, Pauline opted to go topless, sporting just a white knit cardigan sweater as she displayed her full-figured assets. She covered just a bit of her chest with her right hand as to adhere to Instagram’s nudity policy. Also on display was her slim core.

Pauline combined the topless look with a mint-colored miniskirt that also did not leave much to the imagination. The tiny garment did not even cover her entire derriere as it showcased her curvy hips and thighs. Pauline finished the sultry look off with just a gold nameplate necklace.

The model did not include a geotag in the snapshot. Furthermore, in the post’s caption, she simply paid homage to Mother Nature.

The slideshow was met with a large amount of support and approval from her fans, amassing more than 172,000 likes in the first two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 1,000 users took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her outfit, her looks, and her body.

Pauline has shared a number of sizzling snapshots on her social media as of late. On April 21, she posted a number of photos of herself rocking a skintight top and leggings that showed off her curvy figure, per The Inquisitr. The slideshow accumulated more than 264,000 likes.