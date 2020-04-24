Joe Biden Tweet Pokes Fun At President Trump For ‘Disinfectant’ Comments

President Donald Trump has attempted to walk back statements made on Thursday during a White House press briefing that injecting disinfectants could potentially be a method for treating the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, his opponent in the upcoming general election, former Vice President and presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden, has taken aim at Trump’s suppositions with a pointed post on social media.

Biden took to Twitter on Friday with a piece of cautionary advise for those looking to ingest cleaning products as a means to eradicate COVID-19 infection from their bodies.

“I can’t believe I have to say this, but please don’t drink bleach,” Biden tweeted.

Although the tweet could be considered an admonishment for people looking to self-treat in the wake of Trump’s statements, it could also be viewed as another criticism of the remarks themselves. Biden had taken Trump to task previously via Twitter by questioning the concept of coronavirus treatment by disinfectant or UV light — another subject broached by Trump — and asked for better testing and protective equipment for health professionals.

Although the President stopped short of actually naming specific disinfectants as potential treatments, his comments have prompted response from companies that produce cleaning products and elicited criticism from medical experts and the masses on social media alike. In response to the outcry, Trump is now claiming that his comments about injecting disinfectants were made sarcastically. However, he did correctly point out that disinfectants are largely successful in killing the coronavirus on people’s hands.

“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters just like you, just to see what would happen. I was asking a sarcastic and a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside. But it does kill it and it would kill it on the hands, and it would make things much better.”

NBC News and others have noted that Trump’s line of questioning didn’t appear to be in jest or sarcastic in any way when he made the remarks.

Meanwhile, Biden’s tweet about drinking bleach has blown up, accruing tens of thousands of re-tweets and well over 100,000 likes at the time of this report. Commentary on the tweet has run the gamut from those backing the former Vice President and attacking Trump to others who are taking aim at Biden.

Biden has experienced his own difficulty lately in regards to allegations of sexual misconduct made by Tara Reade, a former Biden staffer during his days in the Senate. The Intercept has reported that new evidence supporting Reade’s credibility has emerged.