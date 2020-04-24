Hannah Palmer Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Red Off-The-Shoulder Top

Hannah Palmer teased her 1.5 million followers with her latest Instagram upload, a series of images that highlighted her beauty and serious cleavage.

Palmer appeared inside at home, as a white sofa and mounted TV were visible behind her. A kitchen island and a tall wall mirror were also seen in the background while canned lighting appeared overhead. However, the model remained the focal point of both photos, flaunting plenty of her curvaceous upper half.

She rocked a sexy shirt that showcased a massive amount of cleavage. The red number featured an off-the-shoulder neckline that was barely enough to contain her ample assets. The piece had ruching along the top, and its capped sleeves draped to the middle of Palmer’s arms, showcasing her fit physique.

The second photo in the set offered a better view of the casual outfit, including a pair of light denim jeans that fit snug around Palmer’s tiny waist. The profile pose also provided a glimpse of Palmer’s taut tummy, which she often shows off in bikinis.

She kept the look simple, adding a thin gold necklace with a locket and a silver crisscross ring on her finger that popped against the pink hue of her manicure. She gathered her platinum blond curls on one side of her shoulders while the rest spilled behind her back.

As for glam, she was done up with a full face of makeup that made her bright blue eyes pop. Palmer added several layers of thick, black mascara to her voluminous lashes, and her defined brows were several shades darker than her hair color.

Palmer’s complexion looked perfect with a bronze base and light pink blush on both of her cheeks. She added an element of shimmer with a glittery highlighter that sat on top of her blush. Palmer completed the look with a dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

The cleavage-baring photo was an instant hit with fans, earning Palmer over 33,000 likes in less than an hour. It has also garnered hundreds of comments from fans who raved over the model’s beauty.

“Your beauty never fails to amaze me it’s insane,” one of Palmer’s fans commented on the photo.

“I hope you’ll never stop posting such content, love it,” a second admirer wrote with a flame and heart emoji beside it.

“You look beautiful as always girl love the red gorgeous,” another complimented.

Palmer provided her fans with another cleavage-baring shot last week that captured her in a tight pink dress.