Tinashe Poses Fully Nude In Latest Sultry Instagram Update

Tinashe has steadily updated her Instagram page while stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. The singer’s latest post was a salacious image of her posing fully naked on a film set with her strategically-placed hands covering her body for the camera.

Many artists in the hip-hop community have used Instagram to stay connected with their fans since they are unable to perform live at venues as the COVID-19 crisis continues. The singer – whose full name is Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe – had been holding dance sessions on the social media platform while also posting frequently, but this was her most salacious photo in recent weeks.

In the provocative post, Tinashe bared everything for the camera while sending a strong message in her caption. The 27-year-old simmered in the image which featured her clothes-free with her head tilted back and her long curly hair hanging down. She was shot from the side which gave viewers a glimpse of her uncovered backside. Bright studio lights shone in the background behind her and the light showed the Joyride singer’s body was covered in body glitter.

Tinashe’s eyes were shut and her eyelids were coated in the glittery cover. Her right arm rested behind her to support her weight while her left arm was lifted up over her chest to cover her breasts. She included a bold one-word caption in the scintillating post.

Many of the Songs For You singer’s 2.8 million followers flocked to the picture to show their appreciation. The image received over 129,000 “likes” in just over two hours and more than 2,300 comments were left. Tinashe’s replies were flooded with fire and heart-eye emoji as several referred to her as a “queen” and “goddess.” Multiple followers had trouble wrapping their head around the steamy shot.

“R u kidding me…thanks mom,” one admirer wrote.

“We been knew,” a fan replied referring to her caption.

“You gotdamn right,” another wrote with a series of emoji.

Several followers wondered what the photo shoot was from and if it meant the artist would be releasing new content soon.

“NEW MUSIC VIDEOOOO?!?!?!” an excited fan asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, in February the singer wowed fans with a skintight outfit she wore while attending an event for New York Fashion Week. Tinashe wore a leopard-print catsuit that showcased her curves, and wore her hair in long braids. She posted two photos of the saucy look for her Instagram followers to see, and the post received over 121,000 likes.