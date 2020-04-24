Lindsey Pelas Goes Braless In A Skintight White Dress

Lindsey Pelas dazzled in one of her most recent posts on her Instagram story, posing in a white dress that showed off her ample cleavage. The blond bombshell, who shared both a photo and video of herself in the skintight ensemble, posted the footage on Thursday, April 23.

In the photo, the slightly sheer, sleeveless frock gave 9 million followers a full look at her buxom bust, which showed through the see-through dress. The minidress rode up high on Lindsey’s thigh, which displayed her tanned legs. She held her phone with one hand, angling the camera as far away as she could to get a full body shot of the ensemble. Her other hand rested on the heather gray chair in which she sat.

“Outfit #3 today loll,” Lindsey captioned the image.

While the photo gave fans a good look at the dress, the video zoomed in and focused more on Lindsey’s beauty.

In the clip, the model listened to Soulja Boy’s “Turn My Swag On” as she posed for the camera. At first, she showed off the top of the dress, giving her followers yet another peek at her cleavage. She tilted her head in different positions as she seductively put one hand on her shoulder. She pouted her lips and stuck her tongue out, zooming in on her made-up face. Her intense gaze never wavered.

Lindsey’s platinum blond locks tumbled down her shoulders in waves. Her roots, as per usual, were dark, giving her tresses an ombre look.

Her dark brows were groomed and shaped and arched high over her sea green eyes. She wore a nude shadow on her lids. Her thick, feathery lashes fanned outwards and curled up dramatically. Her lower lashes were coated with black mascara. The apples of her cheeks were dusted with bronzer, which made her already sun-kissed skin look even tanner. Her cheekbones popped.

Lindsey finished the look with a matte lip, her plump pout lined with a mocha shade and filled in with a lighter version of the same color.

As Lindsey Pelas fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares sultry images on her Instagram account that flaunt her curves and her favorite assets. Just recently, she shared a picture of herself posing in a blue, tie-dyed dress that showcased her ample cleavage.

Prior to that, she went braless once again, this time posing in a ribbed, carnation pink bodysuit that not only showed off her bust, but emphasized her hourglass figure as well.