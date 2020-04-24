Chloe Saxon Shows Off Her Curves In A White Chain Bikini: ‘Sun Coming Through’

Chloe Saxon let it all hang out in a racy little bathing suit for her latest Instagram snap on Monday afternoon. She flaunted her hourglass curves while telling fans that the sun was starting to come through.

In the sexy shot, Chloe looked dropped dead gorgeous in a white bikini with chain straps. The top tied behind her back and boasted a linked chain around her neck while flashing her toned arms and shoulders. The low cut of the garment also put her massive cleavage on full display.

The matching bottoms also included a chain that wrapped around her curvy hips while spotlighting her tiny waist and killer legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock hard abs in the shot. She accessorized the look with a pair of small earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

She sat on a white stool with her legs apart and her back arched. She placed one hand on her round booty while the other held her phone. She looked away from the lens as she snapped the stunning selfie.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail on top of her head. The wavy strands were pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look. The application consisted of thick mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner. She included dramatic pink eye shadow and darkened brows to add more definition to her face.

She accentuated her features with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Chloe’s 710,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 7,300 times within the first hour. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 160 messages for the model.

“You’re just magnificent,” one follower stated.

“You’re hot like the sun baby,” another wrote.

“Wow your bikini body looks smokin’ hot and also super sexy,” a third social media user gushed.

“This bikini is made for you,” a fourth person declared.

Chloe is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in barely-there ensembles for her photos. She’s often seen sporting skintight dresses, stunning lingerie, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently sizzled when she rocked a skimpy pink bra with black lace trim and a pair of matching booty shorts in bed. To date, that post has earned more than 23,000 likes and over 440 comments.