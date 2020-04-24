Whitney Johns Exposes Her Sculpted Abs And A Glimpse Of Underboob On Instagram

American fitness model Whitney Johns recently took to her Instagram account and treated her followers to a very hot snap, one in which she showed off her gym-honed physique.

In the pic, which was shared on Friday, April 24, Whitney could be seen rocking a sexy black sports bra that she teamed with matching panties. The risque ensemble allowed her to put her sculpted abs on full display, while she also flashed a glimpse of her underboob. That’s not all, but to strike a pose for the pic, Whitney lifted one of her legs to flaunt her amazing thighs and toned calves. She completed her attire with a pair of silver booties.

In keeping with her signature style, she sported a full face of makeup. The application comprised foundation, a nude shade of lipstick, pink blush, and well-defined eyebrows. She also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with white polish for an additional touch of glamour.

She wore her brunette tresses in soft waves and allowed them to fall over her shoulders. Following her chic sense of style, she accessorized with a pair of cat-eye shades.

The photoshoot took place outdoors against the background of a building. Whitney included a long caption with the photo in which she stated the importance of being a strong-willed person. She wrote that willpower can turn out to be both positive and negative, depending on the way it is used. The trait can help a person achieve success but it can also induce a rebellious attitude which can lead to self-obsession and vulnerability. The model then added that she is still in the process of learning and controlling her willpower.

Apart from the motivational statement, Whitney tagged her photographer Ashlee K. and makeup artist Karen Pang in the post for acknowledgment. In the end, she also informed her fans that the picture was captured for Fitness Gurls Magazine‘s Swim Edition.

Within an hour of posting, the snap amassed close to 7,000 likes. Whitney’s admirers also took to the comments section and posted more than 150 messages to praise her amazing body and appreciate the meaningful caption.

“You have the best calves in the world,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are an amazing woman!” another user chimed in.

“Wow!!! Very juicy legs,” a third follower wrote.

“Always look SPECTACULAR! Love you so much!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “damn those abs,” “you are stunning,” and “gorgeous!” to express their adoration for the model.

⁣Whitney‘s fellow models Lauren Abraham and Alexandra Lynn also liked the snap to show appreciation and support.