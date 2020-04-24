Woman Finds Beautiful Note Her Husband Left Her Before Dying Of Coronavirus, ‘You’ve Given Me The Best Life’

'I love you guys with all my heart,' Jon Coelho wrote to his family before his death.

A Connecticut woman named Katie Coelho recently discovered a beautiful yet heartbreaking note her husband Jonathan ‘Jon’ Coelho wrote on his cellphone to her before his death from the coronavirus. Upon realizing he would likely not survive, he took the time to tell his wife and children how much he loved them, according to Buzzfeed News.

Jon tested positive for COVID-19 in March and passed away earlier this week of cardiac arrest after fighting this illness for a month. Katie unfortunately did not get to the hospital in time to be with him as he passed. As she prepared to leave the hospital and return home following his death, she came across her husband’s phone and decided to look through it. It was then that she discovered the following note.

“I love you guys with all my heart and you’ve given me the best life I could have ever asked for. I am so lucky it makes me so proud to be your husband and the father to Braedyn and Penny. Katie you are the most beautiful caring nurturing person I’ve ever met. You are truly one of a kind…make sure you live life with happiness and that same passion that made me fall in love with you. Seeing you be the best mom to the kids is the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced.”

Jon went on to express his gratitude over the life he lived, even though it was tragically cut short when he was just 32-years-old. He urged his wife to always choose happiness even after his death. He even told her to not be afraid to love someone else someday if the right person ever came along.

Jon also wrote separate notes for each of his children, including their son 2-year-old Braedyn and their daughter 10-month-old Penelope whom they called Penny. He assured them of his love for both of them. Braedyn was born with severe neurological problems and has special needs. Katie cares for him full time while Jon worked at a local courthouse as the sole provider for the family. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the family during this difficult time.

While Katie is heartbroken over the loss of her husband, she found some comfort in the note. She is determined to make sure her children know how good of a person their father was even though they won’t remember him.

