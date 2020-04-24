Nikki Bella Flaunts Growing Baby Bump In White Tank Top And Sweatpants On Instagram

Retired professional wrestler Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Friday to share new photos of her baby bump with her 9 million followers. In the shared post, Nikki rocked a white tank top, which appeared to have been pulled up to show off more of her rounded abdomen. She paired it with matching sweatpants and it looked like she lowered its waistband for the same purpose. With comfy-looking slippers on her feet, Nikki stood outside in a pool of sunlight in the first photo which gave it an ethereal quality. She tilted her head upwards towards the light and allowed her long black hair to hang loose behind her. A wooden children’s playhouse could be seen in the background.

The second photo in the series was taken indoors as Nikki stood next to a window. The image offered her followers a closeup of her baby bump, unlike the first snapshot.

In her caption, Nikki wrote that she was 25 weeks pregnant and seemed eager to meet her first child in a couple of months.

The post has been liked more than 170,000 times, as of this writing and more than 900 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans expressed their admiration for the fact that Nikki still had muscle definition in her midsection, despite her pregnancy.

“Still got those abs girl!” wrote fellow retired WWE star Torrie Wilson.

“So pretty. Look! You have abs and your baby bump,” wrote another former wrestler, Gail Kim-Irvine.

Nikki non-wrestling-affiliated fans chimed in as well.

“When she’s pregnant but still looks in better shape than me,” a third commenter wrote.

And others shared their excitement about Nikki’s first baby.

“Awwwwwww, I can’t wait for you and Artem to meet your baby boy or girl!!!” a fourth commenter gushed.

This isn’t the first time that Nikki has flaunted her baby bump in an Instagram upload. In a previous post, she sported her old wrestling uniform and recreated a bit of her and her twin sister Brie’s s entrance routine with their theme song playing in the background. The clip was uploaded on the night of Wrestlemania 36 and Nikki used the caption of the post to send shout outs to some of the female wrestlers who performed that night.

“Happy #wrestlemania WWE Universe!” Nikki wrote. “Had to get back into this for WM Day! Stay Fearless! Enjoy the show!”

The video has been viewed over 2 million times since its upload.