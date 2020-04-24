Laura Amy Bares Her Perky Booty In A Tiny Thong On Instagram

Laura Amy gave fans a firm reason to check out her Instagram page today, putting her booty on display in a teeny thong. This is the second time that the bombshell has showed off her peachy posterior on social media in the last three days, after flashing her rump in a scandalous thong bodysuit on Wednesday, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

This latest update showed Laura posing in her kitchen. The 28-year-old was photographed from behind and was sitting on what appeared to be a bar stool, all the while looking over her shoulder at the camera. Her blue eyes fixed the lens with a stirring gaze and her pillowy lips were softly pursed, adding to her sultry vibe. The snap captured her from the hip up, showing a glimpse of her toned thighs as well.

The sizzling brunette was wearing a light-gray bikini that perfectly showcased her curvaceous rear end due to their high-cut design and small, triangular back. On the top, the fitness model slipped on a cozy tie-die hoodie in a chic, pink-and-white palette, which complemented the color of her bottoms. The long-sleeved garment was a loose fit on her famously chiseled figure, balancing out the skimpy thong — and serving to keep the focus on her perky derriere.

Laura seemingly teased fans by tugging at the hem of her baggy top, digging her thumb into the soft fabric. The gesture allowed her to showcase her gold bangle bracelet — a staple in the model’s fashion style. A pair of chunky gold hoop earrings completed her casual-sexy look, which was not devoid of glam.

As usual, Laura was all dolled-up for the shot, opting for a face-full of makeup that included long, curled lashes to bring out her eyes, a subtle eyeshadow, and a matte nude shade on her plump lips. She illuminated her bronzed tan with highlighter and blush, and showed off her sculpted eyebrows. The dark-haired beauty pulled up her raven tresses into a messy, knotted bun, leaving a pair of rebel tendrils to frame her face. The detail drew the eye to her beautiful features, although fans could argue that nothing could take any attention away from her curvy backside.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy pic earned Laura some viral attention, reeling in more than 17,800 likes and 314 comments from her eager fans, who showered the Aussie smokeshow with compliments. Many of her fellow models weighed in on her look as well, leaving gushing comments under her photo.

Abby Dowse described the look as “peachy,” in a nod to Laura’s voluptuous assets. Russian bombshell Dasha Mart labeled the outfit — which bore a Fashion Nova label, per Laura’s caption — as “hot.” Bang Energy babe Nina Serebrova remarked that the Sydney-based beauty looked “always lit” in a message trailed by two fire emoji.

Survival of the Fittest alum Georgia Cole cut right to the chase. “Bootyyyy,” she wrote, followed by a heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“Are you even real,” quipped Australian model Kim Hartnett, leaving a heart-eyes emoji.