Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In White Lingerie While Posing With Her Cat

The model flaunted her fantastic figure in her revealing ensemble.

On Friday, April 24, American model Yaslen Clemente uploaded a series of suggestive snaps for her 1.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos show the 22-year-old posing on a white leather couch with her cat beside her. Hanging wall art can be seen in the background. Yaslen sizzled in a plunging white bralette with sheer paneling and a pair of matching underwear from the clothing brand, Lounge Underwear. The lingerie put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The Instagram star kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the casual photo shoot, Yaslen styled her blond locks in tousled curls and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured sculpted eyebrows and a light coat of mascara.

In the first image, the model is seen kneeling with her legs spread, as she rested one of her hands on a decorative pillow. She gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips. Her cat sat on a plush white blanket in between her legs. The following photo was a close up shot that focused on both Yaslen’s fit figure and her yawning pet.

In the caption, the social media sensation referenced the coronavirus pandemic and noted that she considers her feline friend to be a wonderful companion while they are quarantining together. She also provided additional advertisement for Lounge Underwear by tagging the company.

Many of Yaslen’s followers quickly flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Such a babe,” wrote a fan.

“Very beautiful Yaslen and nice picture of your cat in the second one,” added a different devotee.

“Wow so gorgeous,” said another commenter.

“You are a quarantine dream! You are so gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

Yaslen has not yet responded to the comments. The tantalizing post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 13,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.