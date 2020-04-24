Prince Harry Sends Personal, Heartfelt Email To Family Of Teen Who Died In Lockdown

Harry first met the Smallman family at the WellChild Awards in 2015.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried to offer some virtual comfort to a family in Liverpool that had recently lost their daughter, who was terminally ill. In an email expressing their condolences, Harry and Meghan mourned Holly Smallman, who Harry first met at the WellChild Awards in 2015, People reports.

“I feel so fortunate to have met Holly in 2015 when her sister Ruby received a WellChild Award. Holly was evidently a very special and happy girl, despite her significant challenges, and she clearly had an extra special relationship with her siblings,” Harry wrote in the message.

Holly’s parents, Hayley and Gary Smallman, were only able to invite up to 10 people to Holly’s memorial service because of concerns around the coronavirus. The service was held on March 27 in Aintree, Liverpool.

Holly, who was 18 when she died, had suffered from a number of complex conditions since her birth, including cerepral palsy, epilepsy, and chronic lung disease. She died peacefully in her sleep as the result of a cardiac arrest.

People reports that her parents, along with her siblings Josh, 21, and Ruby, 12, struggled to deal with Holly’s loss. It wasn’t until Haley decided to catch-up on her emails that she discovered that there was one from the Duke of Sussex.

Harry spent time with Holly and Ruby during the WellChild Awards in 2015, when Ruby was the winner of the award for Most Caring Young Person. At the event, Harry met with Holly, and also spoke with Hayley and Gary.

WellChild is one of the charities closest to Prince Harry’s heart, and he has been an avid supporter of it for years. At the event, Ruby gifted Harry a handmade ceramic penguin which Harry still remembers. Harry also commended Hayley for her continued work with WellChild.

He said that it had been great to run into her at other WellChild events, and that he had heard how much she’d done for other parents who are trying to take care of their own children.

“Given everything you have both dealt with personally, this is truly selfless and inspirational. I am so grateful to you, as I know many other people and families will be too. Huge respect for juggling so many plates and always being able to put a smile on people’s faces,” Harry wrote.

Harry concluded the letter by saying that he knew words likely wouldn’t be able to provide much comfort as they mourned the loss of their daughter, before saying that both he and Meghan were sending their “most heartfelt condolences.”