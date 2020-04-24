Bella Thorne Shakes Hips In Tiny, Mismatched Bikini By The Pool: ‘Come Dance With Me’

Bella Thorne showed off some of her dance moves in a new video on her Instagram account on Friday afternoon. In the clip on her feed, the singer sported a mismatched bikini that left very little to the imagination as she posed outside by her pool. In the caption, she invited fans to dance with her.

The video showed Bella sitting in the grass beside her in-ground pool. Her house’s tall, glass patio doors could be seen in the background. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shined down on Bella and highlighted her tattooed body. Rap music played in the background and the musician shook her bare torso to the beat.

Bella’s look included a dark blue, triangle-shaped bikini with lighter blue straps and a matching band. The tiny, tight-fitting cups barely held in her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. As she moved, she revealed a bit of sideboob as well.

Bella’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a forest green bikini bottom that remained low on her waist. The sides tied tightly on her curvy hips, which drew attention to her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, the low, cheeky cut showed off her killer abs and pert derriere.

Bella accessorized her outfit with two silver watches, several bracelets, and stud earrings. She maintained a natural face, though the former Disney star hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Bella’s long, brunette and blue hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves, which blew in the breeze.

The video began with Bella turned around on her knees as she twisted her back. When she shifted to face the camera, fans could catch a glimpse of her round booty. Bella continued to sway and move her arms. Occasionally, her arms squeezed her cleavage out further. The entire time, the dancer kept a straight face.

Bella’s post garnered more than 8,000 views and just over 2,000 comments in under an hour as fans showered her in praise.

“There are so many things I love about this,” one fan said.

“As usual you rock it babe,” another user wrote with a green heart.

“I love your tattoos so beautiful,” a third follower wrote.

Bella always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she shared another video of herself rocking a cropped shirt, which her followers loved.