Bella Thorne Shakes Hips In Tiny Mismatched Bikini By The Pool: ‘Come Dance With Me’

Bella Thorne showed off some of her dance moves in a new video posted to her Instagram account Friday. In the clip, the singer sported a mismatched bikini that left very little to the imagination as she posed outside by her pool. In the caption, she invited fans to dance with her.

The video showed Bella sitting in the grass beside her in-ground pool. Her house’s tall glass patio doors could be seen in the background. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shone down on Bella and highlighted her tattooed body. Rap music played in the background as she shook her bare torso to the beat.

Bella’s look included a dark blue, triangle-shaped bikini with lighter blue straps and a matching band. The tiny tight-fitting cups barely held in her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. As she moved, she revealed a bit of sideboob as well.

Her flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a forest green bikini bottom that remained low on her waist. The sides tied tightly on her curvy hips, which drew attention to her hourglass figure. The low cheeky cut showed off her killer abs and pert derrière.

Bella accessorized her outfit with two silver watches, several bracelets, and stud earrings. She maintained a neutral face, though the former Disney star hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Her long brunette-and-blue hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves, which blew in the breeze.

The video began with Bella turned around on her knees as she twisted her back. When she shifted to face the camera, fans could catch a glimpse of her round booty. She continued to sway and move her arms to the beat. Occasionally, her arms squeezed her cleavage out further. The entire time, the dancer kept a straight face.

Her post garnered more than 8,000 views and just over 2,000 comments in under an hour, as fans showered her with praise.

“There are so many things I love about this,” one fan wrote.

“As usual you rock it babe,” added another user, with a green heart.

“I love your tattoos so beautiful,” a third follower admired.

Bella always seems to know how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she shared another video of herself rocking a cropped shirt, which her followers loved.