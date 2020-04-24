Abigail Ratchford Poses Fully Nude In Water Full Of Roses

Abigail Ratchford brought the heat with one of her latest Instagram slideshows, writhing around completely naked in water with nothing but a pair of roses covering her chest.The three-photo upload featured the self-proclaimed “Queen of Curves” posing seductively in one of her sexiest photo shoots ever.

In the first image, Abigail stared directly at the camera with serious bedroom eyes. She bent one arm over her head, while the other reached across her midriff to help cover her bust. She arched her back seductively, popping her curvaceous derriere.

Flowers in various shades of pink floated all around the model. She held a rose in her one hand, while another was tucked into her elbow. Both artfully concealed her voluptuous chest. Her ample cleavage was on full display. Her tanned and toned midriff peeked out of the dark blue waters that swirled around her.

The second image featured Abigail upside-down, this one an even more NSFW shot. One rose was dangerously close to falling off of her chest. She posed with her mouth open, one hand raking through her hair. She looked as if she were in ecstasy in the eye-popping picture.

In the third snapshot, Abigail looked downwards as she cradled her bust with one hand. Her eyes were closed, and her lashes fanned out.

Abigail wore a full face of makeup for the shoot, starting with her sculpted and arched brows. She wore a bronze shadow on her lids, which were also swiped with black liner. Her feathery lashes curled upwards dramatically. Bronzer brushed her cheeks, making her cheekbones p0p. Her plump pout was lined with a mocha liner and filled in with a frosty pink shade.

Her dark locks were wet and slicked back behind her head.

As per usual, Abigail captioned the sexy set by asking her followers to pick their favorite photo in the comments.

Some loved the first picture because of her sea green eyes.

“1. Love your big beautiful eyes!!” wrote one fan, adding two heart-eye emoji.

“1 because you [are] looking at us with those hypnotic eyes,” said a second social media user, including a row of heart-eye and red heart emoji.

While many opted to pick the first, second, or third image, others loved all of them equally.

“All of them?” asked a third follower, punctuating their comment with heart-eye and crying-laughing emoji.

As of press time, the photo racked up close to 102,800 likes and more than 1,320 comments.