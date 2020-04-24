Kaia Gerber Gives Herself A Tattoo While Quarantining At Home, Admits ‘I Do Not Recommend’

The supermodel has been missing her favorite pastime, so she went DIY.

Kaia Gerber gave herself a tattoo while in quarantine.

The 18-year-old model, who recently showed off several of her tattoos in a bikini photo, dropped the surprising news in a new interview. Kaia has the means to go to the top tattoo artists to get her ink, but amid the current health pandemic, she has been unable to indulge in one of her favorite obsessions. So instead, the daughter of modeling legend Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber decided to do it herself.

“I’ve been struggling because one of my favorite pastimes was going and getting tattoos, and nobody’s been able to do that,” Kaia told Glamour. “So in the meantime, I gave myself a stick-and-poke, which I do not recommend.”

Stick-and-poke tattoos have become popular at-home activity as people continue to quarantine, Glamour notes. The non-electric tattoo method can be done using a tattoo-grade needle or a sterilized sewing needle dipped into ink and then poked into the skin. But like all tattoos, there are safety risks so it is not recommended to stick-and-poke at home.

Kaia even told the outlet she has “a newfound appreciation for tattoo artists,” because it’s “not easy.”

While some of her previous tattoos include a Picasso painting on her arm, a winged angel on her ribcage, a heart on her shoulder, and even the word “mom” tattooed on her, Kaia kept things extra simple for her DIY ink.

“I didn’t get too ambitious,” she said. “I gave myself a dot, just so I could be like, ‘All right, I got a tattoo this month, I’m cool.'”

While a “dot” may not seem that significant, Kaia told the beauty site that every tattoo she has on her body represents an important time in her life, even if the tattoo itself doesn’t have much importance. In other words, she’ll never forget that she got a dot during a worldwide health pandemic.

As for other do-it-herself tasks during quarantine, the model admitted she has been mulling over cutting her own hair. She currently sports a mullet but says she’s been “trying to hold off on taking the scissors to my own hair.”

Earlier this year, Kaia debuted her tattoo of an angel inked on to her left ribcage in a topless mirror selfie shared with her 5.5 million Instagram followers. Around that same time, her 20-year-old brother Presley made headlines when he showed off a shocking face tattoo that features the word “Misunderstood” across his cheek.