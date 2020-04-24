Halle Berry Flaunts Incredible Figure In Tight Tank Top & Biker Shorts

Halle Berry has not let being homebound due to the COVID-19 pandemic slow her down when it comes to keeping her body in tip-top shape. In fact, she is staying committed to her “Fitness Friday” posts by teaming up with Women’s Health magazine and sharing fitness tips for those who might be struggling with trying to stay focused on working out during this challenging time. On Friday, she shared an update on Instagram in which she shared her tips for a ripped core while looking smoking hot in a tight tank top and a pair of biker shorts.

The photo captured Halle’s body from the middle of her thighs up as she faced the camera. She stood in a what appeared to be a shed. One wall was covered in tin siding while another wall appeared to be made of wooden slats.

Halle’s tank top was gray, and it fit her body snugly, showing off her hourglass shape. Her shorts were black and featured small cutout sections on the sides for a flirty look. The actress also sported a pair of boxing gloves on her hands, which she held over her head. She cocked one hip to the side and flaunted her feminine curves.

Halle wore her hair pulled back with tendrils framing her face. The lighting made it impossible to tell if she was wearing any makeup. Regardless, her natural beauty shined though as she flashed a big smile.

The post was a hit, garnering more than 24,000 likes and more than 300 comments within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she mentioned her project with the fitness magazine, while directing her followers to a piece were she went into detail about what workouts she did to get six pack abs for her appearance in the upcoming film Bruised.

Many of Halle’s fans couldn’t help but comment on her seemingly ageless good looks.

“As a member of the 50 club… I salute you and will incorporate your recommendations,” one fan wrote.

“still candy to the eye, time is so good to you,” a second admirer commented.

“Wow!! You are an incredibly beautiful and stunningly gorgeous lady,” gushed a third Instagram follower.

“Like a fine wine getting better with age! Still the bomb Halle keep it up,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Halle had a little bit of fun with her followers earlier in the month when she took part in a social media challenge in which she wore a pillow as mini dress.