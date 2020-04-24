Linn Lowes Shows Off Killer Quads In Green Shorts For Lower Body At-Home Workout

Linn Lowes treated her over 2 million Instagram followers to a new lower body workout in the most recent video series on her page. Dressed in white sports bra and a pair of olive-green shorts, Linn showed off the area of her body that her circuit focused on, her quadriceps.

She started the workout in a standing position with a short black exercise band around her ankles. Then she lifted one knee and kicked that leg forward repeatedly, stretching the band as she did so. In her caption, she recommended doing four sets of 10 repetitions.

Next, she tackled a set of lunge push-offs. For this exercise, she took large steps forward and bent both knees, bringing the back knee close to the ground each time. Her caption suggested 12 repetitions on each leg for four sets.

Linn moved on to a second type of lunge in the next clip called the “narrow banded lunge.” For this exercise, Linn stood with one leg in front of the other. She placed one end of her resistance band under the sole of her front and held the other with both hands. Then she bent her knees and straightened them, stretching and contracting the band during each repetition. In her caption, she recommended doing four rounds of 12 reps in her caption.

Linn tackled a forward and reverse lunge combination in the final video of the series. As the name of the exercise indicates, it required her to alternate taking steps forward and backward before bending her knees. She suggested doing four sets of 10 repetitions on both legs and advised her followers to stay low to the ground throughout the entire exercise.

The post has been liked over 12,000 times, as of this writing and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some of Linn’s fans seemed intimidated by the apparent difficulty of the exercise sequence.

“I’m sore by looking at this workout,” one person wrote. “I mean 2 variations of lunges. I just can’t!”

But a second fan thanked her for the variety of moves she included.

“Thank you for providing so many options and exercises to try!” they wrote. “I twisted my ankle a few weeks ago but have still been able to do workouts without causing further pain thanks to your posts ”

Others also seemed excited about giving the workout a try.

“Saved and ready to be sweating and being in pain.” a third commenter. “U star, thank u.”

And, much like her previous workout posts, some of Linn’s fans used the comments section as an opportunity to compliment her figure.

“Your physique is amazing and your tan,” a fourth person wrote before adding three heart-eye emoji to their comment. “Bomb a** workout as usual too.”