Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Tease Flashbacks For Sonny & Chaos In The Week Ahead

General Hospital spoilers break down what fans can expect with Friday’s encore episode as well as the upcoming week. On April 24, ABC will air an episode focused on Sonny Corinthos, and this one should be a fun one for fans to revisit.

The preview shared via Twitter shows that the encore show set to air on Friday is one that focused on the idea of how things would have turned out if Sonny had taken a different path in his life. As SheKnows Soaps notes, this show originally aired on November 12, 2018.

This older episode features the real-life son of actor Maurice Benard (Sonny) playing him as a child and some long-gone cast members will be popping up in various scenes. Dominic Zamprogna was back as Dante for this episode, and he was married to Sam in this alternate reality. Sonny was married to Olivia and working as a police officer, while Dante was working for mobster Julian Jerome.

Friday’s episode might be a rerun, but General Hospital spoilers tease that major developments are on the way during the week of April 27. Alexis is facing trouble for perjuring herself during Neil’s hearing, and Molly is about to spill the beans about her fling with Brando to sisters Sam and Kristina.

Dev will be back during the coming week, and viewers will see Trina and Cameron try to figure out what their relationship looks like moving forward. There is quite a bit more with Charlotte and how Lulu and Valentin are trying to handle her problematic behavior too. In fact, it sounds as if something bad involving the young girl is about to go down at Crimson as something will have Lulu rushing over there.

The week of April 27 brings quite a bit more with the Michael and Wiley saga as well. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Willow and Chase will have a tough conversation and Michael will lean on Carly for support.

In addition, Chase will tell his brother Finn a tall tale, surely about his cheating on Willow with Sasha. However, Finn will see through this lie. It doesn’t sound as if Finn will expose this to anybody else, at least not yet. However, fans will probably be relieved that there is at least one person who questions this fake fling.

Fans also will be anxious to see more regarding Nina’s necklace and how that ties to Nelle. At this point, however, it doesn’t look like there’s much coming with that specific storyline during the coming week. General Hospital spoilers hint the upcoming May sweeps period will be filled with juicy developments and some of those begin to drop during the week ahead.