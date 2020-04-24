Ellen Pompeo Responds To The Backlash Over Her Resurfaced Comments About Harvey Weinstein

The actress faced criticism for past comments she made about the convicted former movie mogul.

Ellen Pompeo is trying to elaborate on the past comments she made about Harvey Weinstein that resurfaced this week. Following the release of her initial remarks online, the actress faced backlash, with some suggesting that she had once placed blame on the women who had accused the movie mogul of sexual assault in 2017.

In a series of tweets, Pompeo tried to clarify the clip and apologized for anyone who was upset by it.

“Hey girls sorry if video clips are upsetting!! Its out of context & it’s too serious a subject to talk about on a platform like this…people who have been abused or assaulted should seek guidance from a therapist… this is not a healthy place for topics this serious,” the Grey’s Anatomy star tweeted.

In her initial comments, which were part of an hour-long panel for Oxford Union, Pompeo said that women who had been assaulted should take “some responsibility,” elaborating by saying that it “takes two to tango.” She explained that she had once taken a meeting with Weinstein in a hotel room, and the two of them had talked for more than two hours without any sort of advance taking place.

Pompeo continued by suggesting that if he had made a move, she would have picked up a glass and hit him in the face with it. She said that, for some women, the question was more about what their own self-esteem would allow them to tolerate.

In the interview, the actress also said that she believed everyone was capable of harassment, and that she believed women had to be careful about the signals and messages that they put out in their interactions with men.

On Twitter, Pompeo clarified that she was discussing how women dealt with harassment in the video and that it was very much channeled through her own experiences in Hollywood. She also suggested that the clip was filmed before the Weinstein story was released, but quickly corrected herself, saying that while the story detailing the accusations was public, she only began to follow the case when it went to trial.

Pompeo also wrote that, before the Time’s Up movement existed, women often had to deal with sexual harassment as part of their work without speaking up about it. The actress said that Time’s Up had shed more light on those topics, and she was glad that they could now be discussed out in the open.